Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $258.54M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 9.55% during that session. The ADAP stock price is -62.28% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 63.16% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information
Sporting 9.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ADAP stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have moved 43.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) have changed 40.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.97.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.90%, compared to 15.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.40% and -1,500.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 196.70%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.47 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $11.03 million and $47.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 85.60% for the current quarter and -77.90% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -160.69% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.
ADAP Dividends
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.