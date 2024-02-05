Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $258.54M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 9.55% during that session. The ADAP stock price is -62.28% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 63.16% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Sporting 9.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ADAP stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have moved 43.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) have changed 40.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.97.