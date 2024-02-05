AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Disappoints Wall Street With -3.49% Stock Price Loss

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the recent trade at $4.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -3.49% during that session. The ABCL stock price is -135.12% off its 52-week high price of $11.38 and 20.04% above the 52-week low of $3.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Sporting -3.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ABCL stock price touched $4.84 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, AbCellera Biologics Inc shares have moved -15.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) have changed -18.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.17.