A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of -0.27 and has seen 13.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $612.96M, closed the last trade at $4.03 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 10.41% during that session. The GOTU stock price is -36.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 44.91% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.43 million shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Sporting 10.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOTU stock price touched $4.03 or saw a rise of 3.82%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares have moved 11.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) have changed 10.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.