A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of -0.27 and has seen 13.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $612.96M, closed the last trade at $4.03 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 10.41% during that session. The GOTU stock price is -36.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 44.91% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.43 million shares.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information
Sporting 10.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOTU stock price touched $4.03 or saw a rise of 3.82%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares have moved 11.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) have changed 10.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 3.60% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.20%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.54 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $122.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -275.18% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.
GOTU Dividends
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.67% with a share float percentage of 23.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 5.49 million shares worth more than $15.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 2.09% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Strategic Vision Investment Ltd, with the holding of over 4.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.21 million and represent 1.61% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $8.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $7.74 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.