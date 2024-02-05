A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 10.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the recent trade at $30.94 per share which meant it gained $13.45 on the day or 76.90% during that session. The FDMT stock price is 22.11% off its 52-week high price of $24.10 and 69.49% above the 52-week low of $9.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 403.13K shares.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information
Sporting 76.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FDMT stock price touched $30.94 or saw a rise of 13.02%. Year-to-date, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 52.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 71.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) have changed 54.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.42.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 70.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.49%, compared to 11.80% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.09% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 22.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.50%.
FDMT Dividends
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.