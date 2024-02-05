A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 10.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the recent trade at $30.94 per share which meant it gained $13.45 on the day or 76.90% during that session. The FDMT stock price is 22.11% off its 52-week high price of $24.10 and 69.49% above the 52-week low of $9.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 403.13K shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

Sporting 76.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FDMT stock price touched $30.94 or saw a rise of 13.02%. Year-to-date, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 52.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 71.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) have changed 54.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.42.