A Detailed Analysis Of Momentus Inc (MNTS)

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 7.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.46M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 20.20% during that session. The MNTS stock price is -5482.52% off its 52-week high price of $57.50 and 34.95% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Sporting 20.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MNTS stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 18.9%. Year-to-date, Momentus Inc shares have moved -40.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) have changed -31.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.