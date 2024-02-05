-5.27% Fall Drives SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 17.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.16B, closed the recent trade at $7.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -5.27% during that session. The SOFI stock price is -56.63% off its 52-week high price of $11.70 and 40.43% above the 52-week low of $4.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 92.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.37 million shares.

Sporting -5.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SOFI stock price touched $7.47 or saw a rise of 20.53%. Year-to-date, SoFi Technologies Inc shares have moved -24.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) have changed -11.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 118.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SoFi Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 122.22%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 120.00% and 116.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.60%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $570.35 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $591.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $460.16 million and $488.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.90% for the current quarter and 21.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.83% over the past 5 years.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 29 and May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.81% with a share float percentage of 40.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoFi Technologies Inc having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 76.4 million shares worth more than $573.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 40.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $305.79 million and represent 4.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 25.05 million shares of worth $187.87 million while later fund manager owns 20.78 million shares of worth $155.88 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.