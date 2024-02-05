-4.92 Fall Turns Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) has a beta value of 3.06 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.55B, closed the recent trade at $2.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -4.92% during that session. The AUR stock price is -60.87% off its 52-week high price of $4.81 and 61.87% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.65 million shares.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Sporting -4.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AUR stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 6.85%. Year-to-date, Aurora Innovation Inc shares have moved -31.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) have changed -4.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.25.