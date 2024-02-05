-3.53 Fall Turns Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $852.02M, closed the last trade at $7.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -3.53% during that session. The BTDR stock price is -92.56% off its 52-week high price of $14.75 and 63.84% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Sporting -3.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BTDR stock price touched $7.66 or saw a rise of 21.84%. Year-to-date, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares have moved -22.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) have changed -4.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.