-2.91% Fall Drives Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 11.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant it -2.91% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -4940.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.04 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.18 million shares.
Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information
Sporting -2.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JAGX stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc shares have moved -36.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -32.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.
Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Jaguar Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.89%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.00%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.61 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 80.25% over the past 5 years.
JAGX Dividends
Jaguar Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.