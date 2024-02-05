-2.91% Fall Drives Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 11.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.91M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant it -2.91% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -4940.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.04 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.18 million shares.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting -2.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JAGX stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc shares have moved -36.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -32.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.