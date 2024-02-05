-0.23 Fall Turns Nikola Corp (NKLA) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 63.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $842.87M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it -0.23% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -408.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.71 and 28.77% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 84.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 96.11 million shares.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Sporting -0.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NKLA stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 8.61%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corp shares have moved -16.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -1.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 191.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.