-0.23 Fall Turns Nikola Corp (NKLA) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 63.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $842.87M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it -0.23% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -408.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.71 and 28.77% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 84.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 96.11 million shares.
Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information
Sporting -0.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NKLA stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 8.61%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corp shares have moved -16.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -1.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 191.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.
Nikola Corp (NKLA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Nikola Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.92%, compared to 9.50% for the industry.
NKLA Dividends
Nikola Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 8.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.84% with a share float percentage of 31.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nikola Corp having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 44.62 million shares worth more than $61.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.72% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 43.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.72 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 20.23 million shares of worth $27.92 million while later fund manager owns 13.57 million shares of worth $16.01 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.