Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMAB) Is Up 113.09% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.56% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the YMAB share is $13.39, that puts it up 4.36 from that peak though still a striking 80.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.70. The company’s market capitalization is $610.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 288.71K shares over the past three months.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) registered a 4.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.56% in intraday trading to $14.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.22%, and it has moved by 113.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 201.72%. The short interest in Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) is 2.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.85 day(s) to cover.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) shares have gone up 154.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.41% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -800.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.95 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.26 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.45 million and $20.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.40% and then jump by 14.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.30%. While earnings are projected to return 69.05% in 2024.

YMAB Dividends

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

