Will Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.50% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the DHC share is $3.96, that puts it down -44.0 from that peak though still a striking 76.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.64. The company’s market capitalization is $661.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 million shares over the past three months.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) registered a -5.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.50% in intraday trading to $2.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.46%, and it has moved by -20.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 274.81%. The short interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is 4.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diversified Healthcare Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) shares have gone up 10.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 218.75% against -5.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $359.78 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $360.99 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $322.92 million and $336.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.40% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 12.60% in 2024, the next five years will return 3.20% per annum.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diversified Healthcare Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders