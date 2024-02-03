Why noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.27% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NCNC share is $11.42, that puts it down -7037.5 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $21.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) trade information

noco-noco Inc (NCNC) registered a 10.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.27% in intraday trading to $0.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.19%, and it has moved by -7.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.37%. The short interest in noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NCNC Dividends

noco-noco Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ:NCNC)’s Major holders

noco-noco Inc insiders own 74.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.10%, with the float percentage being 8.09%. Meteora Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18203.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17696.0 market value.