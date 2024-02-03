Why Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.33% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BLDE share is $5.09, that puts it down -69.1 from that peak though still a striking 31.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $224.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 742.21K shares over the past three months.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

The stock plummet -0.33% in intraday trading to $3.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -4.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.99%. The short interest in Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) is 2.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.36 day(s) to cover.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blade Air Mobility Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) shares have gone down -23.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.46% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.4 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.09 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.13 million and $45.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.90% and then jump by 19.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 3.77% in 2024.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Blade Air Mobility Inc insiders own 3.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.36%, with the float percentage being 65.73%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 6.79 million shares (or 9.17% of all shares), a total value of $17.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.53 million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 5.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $7.01 million.