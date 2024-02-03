What Will SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Be Like After It Drops -175.38% From Its Highs?

During the last session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.41% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the SES share is $3.58, that puts it down -175.38 from that peak though still a striking 7.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $457.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 591.07K shares over the past three months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

SES AI Corporation (SES) registered a -4.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.41% in intraday trading to $1.30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.69%, and it has moved by -27.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.31%. The short interest in SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is 6.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.84 day(s) to cover.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SES AI Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SES AI Corporation (SES) shares have gone down -55.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 0.00.

While earnings are projected to return -12.07% in 2024.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders