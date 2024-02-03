What To Expect As Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) Delivers An -88.58% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. The 52-week high for the CNSP share is $4.40, that puts it down -1660.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 225.75K shares over the past three months.

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $0.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -40.43%, and it has moved by -78.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.99%. The short interest in Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -94.80%.

CNSP Dividends

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 01 and April 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 2.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.98%, with the float percentage being 2.02%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23765.0 shares (or 0.57% of all shares), a total value of $52995.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22556.0 shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $50299.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 23765.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52995.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2168.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $3989.0.