What Should You Do With Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.21% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AEVA share is $2.10, that puts it down -141.38 from that peak though still a striking 45.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $227.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) registered a 5.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.21% in intraday trading to $0.87, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.74%, and it has moved by -13.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.45%. The short interest in Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 7.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.29 day(s) to cover.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeva Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) shares have gone down -22.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.77% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.22 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $188k and $1.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 735.10% and then jump by 93.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 6.32% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Aeva Technologies Inc insiders own 34.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.26%, with the float percentage being 68.05%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 27.1 million shares (or 10.35% of all shares), a total value of $23.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.1 million shares, is of Sylebra Capital LLC ‘s that is approximately 10.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.94 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.69 million.