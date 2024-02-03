We Just Learned Something New! After Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI)’s -8.45% Loss This Week

During the last session, Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. The 52-week high for the RMTI share is $6.24, that puts it down -380.0 from that peak though still a striking 3.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $37.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 251.22K shares over the past three months.

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.45%, and it has moved by -24.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.24%. The short interest in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) is 0.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rockwell Medical Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) shares have gone down -60.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.84% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.00% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.63 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.8 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.31 million and $19.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.20% and then jump by 24.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.45%. While earnings are projected to return 78.84% in 2024, the next five years will return 38.00% per annum.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Rockwell Medical Inc insiders own 2.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.37%, with the float percentage being 19.96%. Richmond Brothers, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.42 million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $2.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 1.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 98674.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.