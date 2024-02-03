We Just Learned Something New! After Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s 3.43% Gain This Week

During the last session, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $166.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or -$0.71. The 52-week high for the DRI share is $173.06, that puts it down -3.93 from that peak though still a striking 19.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $133.36. The company’s market capitalization is $19.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 961.62K shares over the past three months.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) trade information

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.42% in intraday trading to $166.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.43%, and it has moved by 3.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.23%. The short interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is 5.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.7 day(s) to cover.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Darden Restaurants, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) shares have gone up 2.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.88% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.80% this quarter and then jump 1.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.04 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.02 billion by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.05%. While earnings are projected to return 10.94% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.96% per annum.

DRI Dividends

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Darden Restaurants, Inc. is 5.29, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s Major holders