We Just Learned Something New About CoreCivic Inc (NYSE: CXW) This Week With Its -0.34% Loss

During the last session, CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the CXW share is $15.12, that puts it down -4.35 from that peak though still a striking 45.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 955.28K shares over the past three months.

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) trade information

CoreCivic Inc (CXW) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.23% in intraday trading to $14.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by -0.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.57%. The short interest in CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) is 4.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.83 day(s) to cover.

CoreCivic Inc (CXW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CoreCivic Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CoreCivic Inc (CXW) shares have gone up 52.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.16% against -5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then jump 72.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $489.61 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $488.51 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $471.43 million and $471.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.90% and then jump by 3.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.33%. While earnings are projected to return -46.84% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

CXW Dividends

CoreCivic Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)’s Major holders