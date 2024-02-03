Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Are Up 35.39%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.13% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the VRNA share is $23.81, that puts it down -30.04 from that peak though still a striking 35.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.83. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 546.80K shares over the past three months.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) registered a -1.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.13% in intraday trading to $18.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.35%, and it has moved by -6.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.97%. The short interest in Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA) is 6.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.39 day(s) to cover.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verona Pharma Plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) shares have gone down -8.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.35% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -62.50% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.51%. While earnings are projected to return 29.23% in 2024.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Verona Pharma Plc ADR insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.57%, with the float percentage being 84.24%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 13.43% of all shares), a total value of $127.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.32 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $115.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $24.44 million.