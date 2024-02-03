Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP)’s Stock Is Up 31.54%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the TRUP share is $69.15, that puts it down -156.59 from that peak though still a striking 31.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 755.09K shares over the past three months.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Trupanion Inc (TRUP) registered a -1.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.64% in intraday trading to $26.95, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.54%, and it has moved by -6.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.94%. The short interest in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) is 12.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.32 day(s) to cover.

Trupanion Inc (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trupanion Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trupanion Inc (TRUP) shares have gone down -7.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.91% against 1.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.70% this quarter and then jump 76.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $289.83 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $292.18 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $246.01 million and $251.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.80% and then jump by 16.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -84.83%. While earnings are projected to return -9.61% in 2024.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

Trupanion Inc insiders own 10.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.26%, with the float percentage being 121.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 273 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.57 million shares (or 13.45% of all shares), a total value of $109.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.03 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $79.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trupanion Inc (TRUP) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 5.80% of the stock, which is worth about $67.74 million.