Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) Investing Potential Is $4.97

During the last session, Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.28% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the CURV share is $6.86, that puts it down -38.03 from that peak though still a striking 75.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $517.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 195.07K shares over the past three months.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) registered a -7.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.28% in intraday trading to $4.97, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.12%, and it has moved by -21.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.53%. The short interest in Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 5 day(s) to cover.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Torrid Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) shares have gone up 75.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -81.25% against -4.40.

While earnings are projected to return -82.29% in 2024.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

Torrid Holdings Inc insiders own 12.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.65%, with the float percentage being 93.19%. Sycamore Partners Management, L.P is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 82.35 million shares (or 79.13% of all shares), a total value of $231.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.91 million shares, is of Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co.’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.42 million.