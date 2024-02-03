Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ: RLYB)

During the last session, Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.68% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the RLYB share is $9.88, that puts it down -654.2 from that peak though still a striking -0.76% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $49.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 176.01K shares over the past three months.

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) trade information

Rallybio Corp (RLYB) registered a -3.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.68% in intraday trading to $1.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.76%, and it has moved by -41.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.76%. The short interest in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.57 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rallybio Corp (RLYB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rallybio Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rallybio Corp (RLYB) shares have gone down -77.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.92% against 15.10.

While earnings are projected to return 13.41% in 2024.

RLYB Dividends

Rallybio Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s Major holders

Rallybio Corp insiders own 5.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.68%, with the float percentage being 98.19%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.19 million shares (or 11.10% of all shares), a total value of $23.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.63 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rallybio Corp (RLYB) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Tekla Healthcare Investors. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $4.27 million.