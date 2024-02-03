The Time Is Right To Purchase Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML)

During the last session, Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.78% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the TRML share is $40.39, that puts it down -14.87 from that peak though still a striking 73.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.18. The company’s market capitalization is $901.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 160.21K shares over the past three months.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) trade information

Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) registered a 2.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.78% in intraday trading to $35.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.22%, and it has moved by 34.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 103.24%. The short interest in Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tourmaline Bio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) shares have gone up 25.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.79% against 11.60.

While earnings are projected to return 81.62% in 2024.

TRML Dividends

Tourmaline Bio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML)’s Major holders

Tourmaline Bio Inc insiders own 12.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.32%, with the float percentage being 24.41%.