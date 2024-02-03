The Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) Stock Dropped -6.72% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the PRVA share is $30.15, that puts it down -45.72 from that peak though still a striking 6.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.39. The company’s market capitalization is $2.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 833.18K shares over the past three months.

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $20.69, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.41%, and it has moved by -6.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.06%. The short interest in Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) is 6.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.17 day(s) to cover.

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Privia Health Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) shares have gone down -21.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 375.00% against 13.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $730.89 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $774.99 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $634.8 million and $658.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.10% and then jump by 17.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.12%. While earnings are projected to return 360.03% in 2024.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

