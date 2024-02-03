The Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) Stock Jumped 13.37% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -7.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.49% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MNMD share is $5.01, that puts it down -23.1 from that peak though still a striking 40.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $114.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 595.99K shares over the past three months.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) registered a -0.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.49% in intraday trading to $4.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.30%, and it has moved by 13.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.31%. The short interest in Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 3.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mind Medicine Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) shares have gone down -13.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.00% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -187.50% this quarter and then jump 35.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.62%. While earnings are projected to return -23.60% in 2024.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders