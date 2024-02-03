The Future Belongs To Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.36% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the RCAT share is $1.54, that puts it down -136.92 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $48.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.65K shares over the past three months.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) registered a -5.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.36% in intraday trading to $0.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.04%, and it has moved by -27.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.42%. The short interest in Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7 million by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 42.00% in 2024.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Red Cat Holdings Inc insiders own 27.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.71%, with the float percentage being 16.15%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 1.3 million shares (or 4.54% of all shares), a total value of $0.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Pelion, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.26 million.