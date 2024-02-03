The Future Belongs To Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.80% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the QSI share is $3.90, that puts it down -156.58 from that peak though still a striking 26.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $215.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 698.81K shares over the past three months.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) registered a -3.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.80% in intraday trading to $1.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.88%, and it has moved by -19.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.95%. The short interest in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 9.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.27 day(s) to cover.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quantum-Si Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) shares have gone down -57.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.73% against -8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -11.80% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $450k by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 31.61% in 2024.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si Incorporated insiders own 17.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.83%, with the float percentage being 48.17%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 14.45 million shares (or 11.86% of all shares), a total value of $23.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.1 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 14.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $5.39 million.