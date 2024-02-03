The Current Price For Mastec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $70.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the MTZ share is $123.33, that puts it down -74.42 from that peak though still a striking 36.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.65. The company’s market capitalization is $5.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) trade information

Mastec Inc. (MTZ) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $70.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.87%, and it has moved by 0.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.64%. The short interest in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is 4.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

Mastec Inc. (MTZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mastec Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mastec Inc. (MTZ) shares have gone down -41.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.30% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.30% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.26 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.8 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.01 billion and $2.58 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.50% and then jump by 8.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.09%. While earnings are projected to return -42.12% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.50% per annum.

MTZ Dividends

Mastec Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s Major holders

Mastec Inc. insiders own 21.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.69%, with the float percentage being 101.38%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 509 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.94 million shares (or 7.53% of all shares), a total value of $700.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $616.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mastec Inc. (MTZ) shares are Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 3.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $305.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $233.65 million.