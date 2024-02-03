The Current Price For Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BLRX): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.72% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BLRX share is $2.53, that puts it down -121.93 from that peak though still a striking 51.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $82.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 320.57K shares over the past three months.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) registered a -1.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.72% in intraday trading to $1.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.72%, and it has moved by -23.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.95%. The short interest in Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.92 day(s) to cover.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bioline Rx Ltd ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) shares have gone down -26.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -97.92% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -73.30% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.62%. While earnings are projected to return -112.17% in 2024.

BLRX Dividends

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR insiders own 9.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.96%, with the float percentage being 2.17%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust for Professional Managers-ActivePassive International Equity ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 39993.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45592.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17984.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $20501.0.