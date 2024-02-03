The $4.97 Is The Price At Which Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ: PALT) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:PALT)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.86% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the PALT share is $4.65, that puts it up 6.44 from that peak though still a striking 72.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $45.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 71.62K shares over the past three months.

Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

Paltalk Inc (PALT) registered a 8.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.86% in intraday trading to $4.97, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.61%, and it has moved by 109.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.06%. The short interest in Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:PALT) is 27640.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.44 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Paltalk Inc (PALT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.77 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.53 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.62 million and $2.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.60% and then jump by 26.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.21%. While earnings are projected to return 74.29% in 2024.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Paltalk Inc insiders own 40.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.67%, with the float percentage being 6.13%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $0.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52988.0 shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paltalk Inc (PALT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 99785.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 65588.0, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.