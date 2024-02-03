The $13.80 Value Of Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.36% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the IMAX share is $21.82, that puts it down -58.12 from that peak though still a striking 0.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.73. The company’s market capitalization is $753.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 743.12K shares over the past three months.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) trade information

Imax Corp (IMAX) registered a 0.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.36% in intraday trading to $13.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.40%, and it has moved by -8.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.91%. The short interest in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Imax Corp (IMAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Imax Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Imax Corp (IMAX) shares have gone down -27.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,383.33% against 40.30.

While earnings are projected to return 1377.33% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

IMAX Dividends

Imax Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)’s Major holders