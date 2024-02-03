Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX): Is It Possible To Be Down -26.96% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.95% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SNPX share is $1.88, that puts it down -840.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 570.97K shares over the past three months.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) registered a 10.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.95% in intraday trading to $0.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.50%, and it has moved by -23.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.95%. The short interest in Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.59%.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Synaptogenix Inc insiders own 1.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.60%, with the float percentage being 1.63%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 62316.0 shares (or 1.78% of all shares), a total value of $57798.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30000.0 shares, is of Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27825.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 37733.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31695.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17391.0, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $16130.0.