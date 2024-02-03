SLQT’s -4.24% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.80% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SLQT share is $2.94, that puts it down -160.18 from that peak though still a striking 26.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $189.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 541.09K shares over the past three months.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) registered a 1.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.80% in intraday trading to $1.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.24%, and it has moved by -11.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.14%. The short interest in SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.40% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $376.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $297.5 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 54.29% in 2024, the next five years will return -9.70% per annum.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

SelectQuote Inc insiders own 10.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.42%, with the float percentage being 52.82%. Brookside Equity Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 17.68 million shares (or 10.54% of all shares), a total value of $19.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.72 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $3.75 million.