Should Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Revive After A -15.44% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.23% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ICCM share is $1.57, that puts it down -15.44 from that peak though still a striking 61.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $62.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) registered a -4.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.23% in intraday trading to $1.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.49%, and it has moved by 8.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.55%. The short interest in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Icecure Medical Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) shares have gone up 14.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.61% against 4.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $939k and $710k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.60% and then jump by 43.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.72%. While earnings are projected to return 30.98% in 2024.

ICCM Dividends

Icecure Medical Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

Icecure Medical Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.52%, with the float percentage being 0.52%.