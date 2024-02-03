Should American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ: AMLI) Revive After A -334.12% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AMLI share is $3.69, that puts it down -334.12 from that peak though still a striking -2.35% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.87. The company’s market capitalization is $183.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 435.43K shares over the past three months.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

American Lithium Corp (AMLI) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.28% in intraday trading to $0.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.15%, and it has moved by -25.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.57%. The short interest in American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.44 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

American Lithium Corp (AMLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Lithium Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Lithium Corp (AMLI) shares have gone down -50.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.69% against 10.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.26%. While earnings are projected to return -0.68% in 2024.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:AMLI)’s Major holders

American Lithium Corp insiders own 5.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.33%, with the float percentage being 7.73%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.5 million shares (or 4.89% of all shares), a total value of $21.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.67 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Lithium Corp (AMLI) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 10.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.47 million.