Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Is Worth Evaluating At $15.06

During the last session, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.80% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the SRRK share is $21.17, that puts it down -40.57 from that peak though still a striking 63.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 901.33K shares over the past three months.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) registered a 0.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.80% in intraday trading to $15.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.08%, and it has moved by -9.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.14%. The short interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) is 11.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.3 day(s) to cover.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Scholar Rock Holding Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) shares have gone up 110.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.27% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.91%. While earnings are projected to return 15.98% in 2024.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Scholar Rock Holding Corp insiders own 1.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.20%, with the float percentage being 89.64%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.06 million shares (or 16.11% of all shares), a total value of $68.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.71 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $58.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.79 million, or about 3.19% of the stock, which is worth about $13.53 million.