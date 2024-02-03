Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP)’s Stock Is Up 46.29% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the last session, Sap SE ADR (NYSE:SAP)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $177.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the SAP share is $177.32, that puts it down -0.15 from that peak though still a striking 36.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $112.57. The company’s market capitalization is $207.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 786.40K shares over the past three months.

Sap SE ADR (NYSE:SAP) trade information

Sap SE ADR (SAP) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $177.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.95%, and it has moved by 18.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.29%. The short interest in Sap SE ADR (NYSE:SAP) is 2.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

Sap SE ADR (SAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sap SE ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sap SE ADR (SAP) shares have gone up 33.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.21% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.10% this quarter and then drop -62.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.68 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.87 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.04 billion and $8.16 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.00% and then jump by 8.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.98%. While earnings are projected to return -1.29% in 2024, the next five years will return 22.20% per annum.

SAP Dividends

Sap SE ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sap SE ADR is 2.31, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sap SE ADR (NYSE:SAP)’s Major holders

Sap SE ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.86%, with the float percentage being 5.86%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 709 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.24 million shares (or 0.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.05 million shares, is of Fisher Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $827.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sap SE ADR (SAP) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 7.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $917.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.75 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $803.12 million.