Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Received An 37.54% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $137.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.15% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the RYAAY share is $138.46, that puts it down -0.57 from that peak though still a striking 37.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $86.36. The company’s market capitalization is $31.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 699.96K shares over the past three months.

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RYAAY) trade information

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) registered a 0.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.15% in intraday trading to $137.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.82%, and it has moved by 13.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.27%. The short interest in Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.48 day(s) to cover.

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) shares have gone up 37.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.32% against -0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -102.80% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.3 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.25 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.98 billion and $3.93 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.80% and then jump by 8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.28%. While earnings are projected to return 41.97% in 2024.

RYAAY Dividends

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR is 1.99, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s Major holders

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.78%, with the float percentage being 46.78%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 407 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 10.55 million shares (or 4.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.32 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 4.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Oakmark International Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Capital World Growth and Income Fund owns about 3.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $498.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.59 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $494.05 million.