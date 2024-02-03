Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR) Is Up 65.75% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 0.64% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ROVR share is $11.10, that puts it down -1.37 from that peak though still a striking 65.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.07 million shares over the past three months.

Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Rover Group Inc (ROVR) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.09% in intraday trading to $10.95, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by 0.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 158.87%. The short interest in Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR) is 4.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

Rover Group Inc (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rover Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rover Group Inc (ROVR) shares have gone up 74.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 153.33% against 23.20.

While earnings are projected to return 180.45% in 2024.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Rover Group Inc insiders own 2.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.16%, with the float percentage being 85.71%. Madrona Venture Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.46 million shares (or 14.55% of all shares), a total value of $129.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.27 million shares, is of Foundry Group Next, LLC’s that is approximately 11.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $99.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rover Group Inc (ROVR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.63 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $19.88 million.