Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC)

During the last session, Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. The 52-week high for the ASXC share is $1.18, that puts it down -337.04 from that peak though still a striking 25.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $71.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) registered a -1.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.25% in intraday trading to $0.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.52%, and it has moved by -15.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.70%. The short interest in Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) is 19.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.93 day(s) to cover.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asensus Surgical Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) shares have gone down -24.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.34% against 11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.5 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.46 million and $976k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 115.10% and then jump by 53.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.05%. While earnings are projected to return -8.62% in 2024.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Asensus Surgical Inc insiders own 1.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.00%, with the float percentage being 10.18%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.39 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $3.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.21 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.86 million.