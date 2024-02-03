PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $121.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.51% or -$1.86. The 52-week high for the PVH share is $126.30, that puts it down -4.05 from that peak though still a striking 42.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.27. The company’s market capitalization is $7.24B, and the average trade volume was 977.10K shares over the past three months.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) trade information

PVH Corp (PVH) registered a -1.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.51% in intraday trading to $121.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.61%, and it has moved by 3.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.39%.

PVH Corp (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PVH Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PVH Corp (PVH) shares have gone up 39.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.61% against -5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.60% this quarter and then jump 19.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.41 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.1 billion by the end of Apr 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.49 billion and $2.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.20% and then drop by -1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.05%. While earnings are projected to return 16.57% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.62% per annum.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PVH Corp is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.13%.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

PVH Corp insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.35%, with the float percentage being 104.94%. Pzena Investment Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 459 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 11.53% of all shares), a total value of $591.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $552.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PVH Corp (PVH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $168.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 3.25% of the stock, which is worth about $150.07 million.