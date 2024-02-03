Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE: FNA) Stock Jumped 15.09% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the FNA share is $19.72, that puts it down -46.07 from that peak though still a striking 41.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 475.98K shares over the past three months.

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) trade information

Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $13.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.93%, and it has moved by 15.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.79%. The short interest in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paragon 28 Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) shares have gone down -14.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.10% this quarter and then jump 82.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.09 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.46 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.48 million and $51.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.60% and then jump by 17.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 17.23% in 2024.

FNA Dividends

Paragon 28 Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)’s Major holders

Paragon 28 Inc insiders own 42.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.76%, with the float percentage being 85.86%. MVM Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 13.66 million shares (or 16.52% of all shares), a total value of $184.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.36 million shares, is of Braidwell LP ‘s that is approximately 4.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $45.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $13.57 million.