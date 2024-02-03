Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) Has Been Rising 9.84% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the OR share is $17.96, that puts it down -21.02 from that peak though still a striking 24.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.24. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 899.35K shares over the past three months.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) trade information

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.07% in intraday trading to $14.84, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.62%, and it has moved by 7.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.84%. The short interest in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is 4.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.21 day(s) to cover.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) shares have gone up 5.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.33% against 7.20.

While earnings are projected to return -0.23% in 2024.

OR Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s Major holders

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.57%, with the float percentage being 71.98%. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.99 million shares (or 11.88% of all shares), a total value of $337.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.25 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 10.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $295.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 9.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.56 million, or about 3.54% of the stock, which is worth about $77.06 million.