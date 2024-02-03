One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB)

During the last session, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $243.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.66% or -$4.11. The 52-week high for the BIIB share is $319.76, that puts it down -31.2 from that peak though still a striking 9.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $220.86. The company’s market capitalization is $35.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) trade information

Biogen Inc (BIIB) registered a -1.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.66% in intraday trading to $243.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.45%, and it has moved by -7.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.22%. The short interest in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) is 3.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.

Biogen Inc (BIIB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Biogen Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Biogen Inc (BIIB) shares have gone down -8.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.28% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.85%. While earnings are projected to return -15.15% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.15% per annum.

BIIB Dividends

Biogen Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s Major holders

Biogen Inc insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.45%, with the float percentage being 91.07%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,434 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.03 million shares (or 11.07% of all shares), a total value of $4.56 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Biogen Inc (BIIB) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 9.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.56 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.56 million, or about 3.15% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 billion.