ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Is Up 0.48% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.76% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the ODD share is $56.00, that puts it down -34.55 from that peak though still a striking 42.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 491.20K shares over the past three months.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) registered a -0.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.76% in intraday trading to $41.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.70%, and it has moved by 0.48% in 30 days. The short interest in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is 4.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.64 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ODDITY Tech Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) shares have gone down -24.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 144.00% against 19.30.

ODD Dividends

ODDITY Tech Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders

ODDITY Tech Ltd. insiders own 17.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.52%, with the float percentage being 97.64%. Alger Small Cap Focus Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Jul 30, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.74% of all shares), a total value of $17.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jul 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.66 million.