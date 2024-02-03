Now Is The Time To Buy I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB)

During the last session, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.10% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IMAB share is $6.54, that puts it down -263.33 from that peak though still a striking 35.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $147.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 618.76K shares over the past three months.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

The stock plummet -1.10% in intraday trading to $1.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -22.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.47%. The short interest in I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) is 1.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that I-Mab ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. I-Mab ADR (IMAB) shares have gone down -34.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.80% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.98%. While earnings are projected to return -29.89% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.00% per annum.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

I-Mab ADR insiders own 0.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.22%, with the float percentage being 54.65%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 6.91 million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $12.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.99 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of I-Mab ADR (IMAB) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 65351.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.