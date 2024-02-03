Now Is A Good Time To Buy Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS)

During the last session, Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.06. The 52-week high for the TPHS share is $0.98, that puts it down -476.47 from that peak though still a striking 41.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $6.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) trade information

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) registered a -0.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.35% in intraday trading to $0.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.98%, and it has moved by -1.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.40%. The short interest in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) is 1.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -53.09%.

TPHS Dividends

Trinity Place Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS)’s Major holders

Trinity Place Holdings Inc insiders own 18.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.32%, with the float percentage being 64.00%. Price Jennifer C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.23 million shares (or 24.23% of all shares), a total value of $4.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.13 million shares, is of Third Avenue Management, LLC’s that is approximately 13.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.