Now Is A Good Time To Buy Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR)

During the last session, Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $75.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.61% or $1.93. The 52-week high for the FOUR share is $78.97, that puts it down -3.96 from that peak though still a striking 43.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.91. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) registered a 2.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.61% in intraday trading to $75.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.92%, and it has moved by 7.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.11%. The short interest in Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) is 8.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.45 day(s) to cover.

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shift4 Payments Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) shares have gone up 16.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 109.35% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.90% this quarter and then jump 52.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $757.78 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $787.16 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $537.7 million and $547 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.90% and then jump by 43.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 107.32% in 2024, the next five years will return 49.09% per annum.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Shift4 Payments Inc insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.14%, with the float percentage being 106.66%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 378 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 5.36 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $407.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.04 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $382.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 1.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $136.45 million.